Emergency officials preparing for possible violent weather Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service in St. Louis will hold a conference call at noon Tuesday with as many as 46 counties in Illinois and Missouri concerning stormy weather.

Emergency management officials from the bi-state will be listening in.

“The big thing is we’re going to have an idea of probably a better timing of when it’s going to hit here in St. Louis, what the wind speeds will be, how much hail we’re likely to get, how much rain,” said Mark Diedrich, director of emergency management for St. Louis County.

Knowing the kinds of weather on the way help crews decided where resources like generators and rescue boats need to be placed.

“We can move some resource into areas that may be affected,” Diedrich said.

Already, Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency is at Level 4 and has begun extensive monitoring of the weather.

In St. Clair County, emergency management folks will immediately update citizens on the latest storm information Tuesday. When rough rolls in people turn to the agency’s social media. Officials said their social media site receives about 15 million hits a year.

“We are very proactive we live by the rule that if you’re not proactive and have to be reactive there’s a problem so we want our citizens to be as informed as possible,” said Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management.