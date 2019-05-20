Blues move to brink of Cup final with 5-0 win over Sharks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis used a relentless forecheck to take control of the game and series in the second period, getting the two goals and outshooting the beleaguered Sharks 20-6 during the frame. The Blues got 21 saves from Jordan Binnington in his first playoff shutout and a first-period goal from Oskar Sundqvist to overwhelm the Sharks.

Schwartz added two goals in the third for his second hat trick this postseason, becoming the first player with two in one playoff run since Johan Franzen for Detroit in 2008.

News 11 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is in San Jose with the Blues and has the Game Five post game report.

Game Six of the series is Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. With a win, the Blues will advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.