UMSL Star Student: Melody Hollenbeck from Marquette High School

Melody Hollenbeck still has one more year at Marquette High School, but is making her mark as a varsity cheerleader and AFJROTC leader. She’s our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month of May! Marquette High School in Chesterfield is one of four high schools in the Rockwood School District. She maintains a 4.189 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society and is very dedicated to both academics and her cheerleading team.

Melody’s Air Force Junior ROTC instructor nominated her for our award and said, “What is amazing and inspiring to me with Melody is that she has Chron's Disease which makes work even harder then most students to be successful in everything she does. She is very driven and motivated to succeed in everything she does.”

Outside of school, Melody is very involved with her church and does community service there each week and in the summer.

Congratulations to Melody Hollenbeck!

If you would like to nominate a Junior or Senior Student Athlete for our award, click here.