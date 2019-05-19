109th Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The largest African American parade in the country, the Annie Malone May Day Parade, kicks off Sunday at 20th and Market St. at 1 p.m.

It's a tradition that began more than a century ago and this year's event celebrates 109 years.

This year's parade theme is on 'Reuniting Families and Rebuilding the Community' and it will march down Market Street.

Orvin Kimbrough, CEO of Midwest BankCentre, is this year`s parade grand marshal.

Parade-goers will see high-steppers, marching bands and elaborate floats honoring Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services helps abused and neglected children find emergency help and forever families.

Annie Malone was an entrepreneur who turned her St. Louis hair care product company into a multi-million-dollar empire. In 1888, a group of St. Louis women opened the St. Louis colored orphans home to house homeless black children and from 1919 to 1949, Malone served as the president of the orphanage`s board of directors.

The Annie Malone Children and Family Services center now serves children with extreme behavioral and mental health issues as well as housing children as an alternative to foster care.

The parade kicks off at 20th and Market at 1 p.m.