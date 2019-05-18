Star football player killed by stray bullet laid to rest in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS – Saturday East St. Louis remembered an eighth-grader shot and killed.

Jaylon McKenzie was a football standout and was even recognized by Sports Illustrated for his bright future.

Fox 2/News 11's Michelle Madaras was at today’s funeral that was all about honoring Jaylon's life.

The community is coming together in a celebration of life after a tragedy.

A stray bullet took the life of 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie.

McKenzie was gaining a lot of attention for his football skills; even from some pro players.

But his life was cut short while at an after-prom party in Venice Illinois earlier this month. There was a shooting and he was hit by gunfire.

Today was his funeral and mourners turned out in droves. Fellow St. Louisan and Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott even offered to pay for the funeral.

Once more, family, friends and the rest of the East St. Louis community is invited to come to celebrate his life.

Illinois State Police say they`re still investigating the matter. If you have any information that may help please contact them.