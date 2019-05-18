Pulse – Children thrive when they learn to read by the 3rd grade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Research shows children thrive in the classroom and later in life when they learn how to read, especially by third grade. Learn how a local nonprofit is encouraging African American children to read by providing them with books that feature images people who look like them. Also, find out how Challenge Unlimited is helping people with all disabilities secure jobs.
Guests:
- Alex Stallings, Community Engagement Manager for early childhood education with the Nine Network of Public Media
- Dan Nickerson, Principal of Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
- Julius B. Anthony, Founder and President of the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’S Literature
- Karen Copeland, founder Sammysoap
- Charlotte Hammond, Challenge Unlimited, President and CEO