Motorcyclist killed in St. Ann accident

ST. ANN, Mo. – A fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a car left one person dead in St. Ann Saturday afternoon.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was speeding when he drove through the intersection on St. Charles Rock Road and hit a car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was not being pursued, but that a St. Ann police officer did see the motorcyclist speeding from a nearby parking lot. Before the officer could attempt to pull the motorcyclist over for speeding, the crash occurred.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident.