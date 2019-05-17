Weather Kid of the Week: Jake Lowery

Jake Lowery

ST. LOUIS - Jake Lowery is a second-grader at Lakeview Elementary in the Wentzville School District. According to his mother, Jake has been into weather since he was three-years-old. He watches the weather on the tv, internet, and his phone every day – and tries his best to predict the weather on his own. Jake Lowery is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

