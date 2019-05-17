Pool company’s abrupt closure leaves local municipalities scrambling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. - The sudden closing of a pool management company leaves at least two municipalities to find new services just a week before Memorial Day weekend.

Berkeley-based pool management company Lifeguards Unlimited, Inc. posted this message to its website:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Lifeguards Unlimited, Inc. and Pool Pros will be winding down their business, effective immediately, and will no longer be able to service your account. We regret this action but have been left with no other options."

The site said the company had been serving the metro for more than 20 years. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Fenton's Parks and Recreation Department alerted its followers on Facebook, saying its "only option is to close RiverChase's pools immediately." The post goes on to say the situation is "not permanent and is anticipated to be short term."

Fenton's RiverChase has one indoor pool and two outdoor pools with slides and play areas for kids.

St. Ann posted a similar message calling it a breach of contract by Lifeguard's Unlimited.

The St. Ann Parks and Recreation Facebook account has responded to some concerned posts on Facebook, saying they hope to know more by Monday but anticipate being closed through next week.