× Maximum Security owner challenges other horses

On the eve of the Preakness Stakes, another horse-racing challenge was issued Friday.

Gary West, the owner of Maximum Security, offered as much as $20 million to the owners of four other horses if they can best his in their next race.

Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby on May 4 after crossing the finish line 1 3/4 lengths in the lead. Country House was declared the winner.

West’s challenge extends to owners of Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress. West says he will pay $5 million to the owner of any of those four horses that beats Maximum Security next time around.

“Most experts agree that Maximum Security was the best horse in the Kentucky Derby,” West said in issuing his challenge. “I don’t care to discuss the controversy surrounding the events of the race and the disqualification of my horse at this time, but I firmly believe I have the best 3-year-old in the country and I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is.”

West asks that the owners of the other horses give him the same amount each if Maximum Security comes out ahead of theirs. He said he would donate any winnings to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

CNN has reached out to the owners of the other horses for comment.

West sued this week in federal court to overturn the Derby disqualification.

For the first time since 1951, none of the top three finishers of the Kentucky Derby will be competing in the Preakness on Saturday.