Bedlam at Ballpark Village after Blues’ Game 4 victory

ST. LOUIS – Cheering could be heard throughout downtown St. Louis as the Blues evened the Western Conference Finals with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Molly Rose was at Ballpark Village Friday night to watch the game with the raucous Blues fans and filed this report after the game.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be on the road for Game 5 but fans are welcome at the Enterprise Center for a watch party. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to the watch party cost $10 for the public and $5 for season ticket holders, with proceeds benefitting the Blues for Kids Foundation.