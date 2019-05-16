Two westbound lanes on JB Bridge to reopen Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will reopen two westbound lanes of the I-255 Jefferson Barracks Bridge to commuters ahead of the Friday morning rush hour.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, work crews will reopen the two lanes by 5 a.m. Friday, May 17. MoDOT anticipates being able to keep the lanes open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays and keep at least one of those lanes open the remainder of the time while continuing to make repairs to the bridge.

Gates said the bridge can be repaired while traffic passes overhead but MoDOT will restrict oversized and overweight loads on the bridge until repairs are completed.

The JB Bridge connects south St. Louis County with Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.