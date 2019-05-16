PSB from Illinois at Route 3 reopens after deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY. - The Poplar Street Bridge from Illinois was shut down due to a fatal motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the accident around 3:56 a.m.

According to authorities, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was traveling on the ramp from Illinois Route 3 northbound to the Poplar Street Bridge westbound.

The motorcycle lost control and struck the concrete median wall to the right. The driver was thrown over the guardrail and was struck by passing vehicles on the ramp.

The St. Clair County coroner has identified the driver as a 32-year-old man of St Charles, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.