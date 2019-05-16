New study says half of Americans admit to using pools as bathtubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One way to stay out of the heat this summer is to jump in the pool, but this may have you thinking twice before you take a dive.

According to a new study half of Americans have used swimming pools as an alternative to showering.

The Water Quality and Health Council says 51-percent of Americans reported using a swimming pool as a communal bathtub so they can rinse off after exercising or doing yard work.

When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs.

Experts say rinsing off for just one minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body.