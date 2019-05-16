New study says half of Americans admit to using pools as bathtubs

Posted 10:24 am, May 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - One way to stay out of the heat this summer is to jump in the pool, but this may have you thinking twice before you take a dive.

According to a new study half of Americans have used swimming pools as an alternative to showering.

The Water Quality and Health Council says 51-percent of Americans reported using a swimming pool as a communal bathtub so they can rinse off after exercising or doing yard work.

When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs.

Experts say rinsing off for just one minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.