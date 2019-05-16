Child safety workers and teachers report delays in getting fingerprinted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. - All childcare workers must now be fingerprinted under a new Missouri law to protect children. The requirement began last August after action by the legislature. So far, the State reports fingerprinting 25,000 child care workers under the law.

No one disputes it’s great for protecting kids, but people who work with children say it shouldn`t be so hard to get fingerprinted.

Teacher Steve Beauchamp said, “What should`ve taken 30 minutes to go get your fingerprints done, ended up taking three days.”

Missouri started using a private company called IdentoGO last August.

Beauchamp said, “The hard thing is there’s not contact information on the web site so I couldn’t even call the company to see if they were open that day.”

Last month, he saw a sign on the door three different days: "CLOSED. Sorry. No fingerprinting today."

Beauchamp said he could see people inside. He laughed as he said, “Yeah, they’re sitting at the desk and I’m trying to get in and they’re just looking at me.”

Google’s reviews show other frustrated customers. One person wrote, "Embarrassing for the State of Missouri." Someone else wrote, “Webster Groves location canceled appointments without informing anyone.” The reviews also show more pictures of hand-written signs “No fingerprinting today.”

Fox 2 visited the Overland IdentoGO to see for ourselves. That’s where we found teacher Sarah Suhaimi greeted by a locked door. Her GPS brought her here.

She said “They put a sign to go to the corner but that’s it (and it’s locked). I’m going to check over there.”

A neighboring business told her to ignore the signs and walk a tenth of a mile to another building.

This is also not the first-time FOX 2/News 11 has reported fingerprinting delays. Teacher Rae Krawzik told us in August 2018, “My orientation is August 22nd, so I can’t wait until September 22nd to have my background check done.”

Parent company Idemia told us at the time that it was playing catch up after having just started a new contract.

This time, it’s the Overland IdentoGO office that wanted to respond, since that’s where we saw first-hand the difficulty even finding the place. It’s an office run by the YWCA.

A spokesperson wrote, “The primary reason we became a provider for IdentoGO was to service our own 280 staff of which 198 are teachers.” She acknowledged frustrations, saying when it moved across the street “We planned for a 3-day closure, with no intention on closing for almost 3 weeks.”

The spokesperson added that they're back on track while working with parent company Idemia on updating the address online and improving signs in the area so people can find the location.