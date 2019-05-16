Blues lose in OT controversial goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

T. LOUIS - The blues are going to be fired up for game four tomorrow night against the sharks. They feel they were robbed by a non-reviewable overtime call in game three.

The blues were down 3-1 in the second period but roared back. David Perron scores his second goal of the game On the power play And its 4-3 Blues.

Third period, one minute to play in regulation Logan Couture beats Jordan Binnington and we're tied at four.

Then in overtime, Timo Meier is falling down in front of the net he uses his hand to flip the puck!

That's a no-no.

But Erik Karlsson bangs in the game winner.

The refs didn't see the hand pass and the play is not reviewable, so the Blues lose in overtime 5-4.