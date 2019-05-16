Betting sites issue refunds after no-call in Blues loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – By now, you’ve seen the brutal play in question: a hand pass by the sharks Timo Meier, unseen or uncalled by four on-ice officials and not reviewable under NHL rules led to the game-winner by Erik Karlsson.

This non-call was so egregious that sportsbooks like PointsBet are refunding bets.

“After a clear hand pass turned into the overtime winner for the Sharks, the Kommittee felt that the best course of action was to help out those dejected Blues backers. All Blues Pregame Moneyline Bets are refunded in FULL! We have your back!”

FanDuel also took a similar course of action, saying:

“Due to the controversial nature of San Jose's OT winner, we're refunding all St. Louis ML bets from last night's game. “Blues fans, #PlayGloria and we'll see you for Game 4!”