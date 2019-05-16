After heartbreaking Blues loss, local pastor uses church billboard for levity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAPPINGTON, Mo. - It’s the non-call heard around the hockey world as the San Jose Sharks “handed” an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The highly unusual—and illegal—hand pass led to the Sharks’ Game 3 winner.

A south St. Louis County pastor has put his hands to use, making a billboard message for all to see – including the referees.

“You saw Shen hit the boards and then Bennington throw his stick. You don’t see any real emotion out of him so I was like, ‘This is big,’ and everyone was frustrated, clearly,” said Pastor Brandon Hunter, South Side Church of God. “So I thought, ‘I’m gonna go up to church and make people laugh on the way to work.’”

In the middle of the night, Pastor Hunter pastor began placing letters together, still thinking about that 5-4 overtime loss.

“Four guys missed the call and you can’t review it in overtime, which was interesting,” Hunter said. “We just want to get to the cup. Heaven help us if we win a Stanley Cup.”