Tractor trailer fire causes major delays on westbound I-270 near Riverview

ST. LOUIS - All lanes of westbound I-270 were closed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer fire. According to authorities, the fire started around 6:40 a.m., just before Riverview.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where the lanes were closed. Traffic could be seen backed up all the way to westbound I-255.

Emergency responders have put out the fire. Tow trucks are on the scene working to clear the truck off the road. MoDOT says the estimated clearance time of the accident is around 10am.

Traffic was being diverted to Dunn Road, however that roadway is currently closed because firefighters are using it to get water on the fire, so drivers are being forced to run around on Riverview and head south.

It's not known why the truck caught on fire.

