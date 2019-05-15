State audit could mean more charges for former St. Louis County Executive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that she will begin an audit of St. Louis County in the wake of Steve Stenger's criminal case. New County Executive Sam Page and the County Council asked the Galloway to come to take a look at the books to see if there are more taxpayer losses because of Stenger. The former St. Louis County Executive pled guilty in a federal "pay to play" scheme. The audit could mean new legal troubles for Steve Stenger.

If the audit uncovers any more wrongdoing it could result in more charges from the state of Missouri. Stenger currently has a deal with federal prosecutors but state officials did not make any deals with him.

Auditor Galloway says Stenger blocked an audit from taking place in 2017. She says he requested information about starting an audit, the information was sent, but Stenger never got back to her office. Galloway says the audit could take a year or more and cost somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000