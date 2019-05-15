Six injured after crash involving tractor trailer on Gravois Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Six people were seriously injured in an accident Wednesday morning in South St. Louis.

According to authorities, just before 2:00 a.m. a tractor-trailer and a car collided in the 1800 block of Gravois Avenue near the 55-44 split.

The truck driver tells the police, the car was swerving back in forth, in and out of the northbound lane.

He says, he swerved to avoid the car but the two still collided. The tractor-trailer also hit a parked car on the side of the road.

All passengers in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.