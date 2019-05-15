Public open house scheduled to discuss plans for deadly stretch of Riverview Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You have a chance Wednesday, May 15 to learn about how the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to make Riverview Boulevard safer.

MoDOT will hold an open house from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Baden Branch of the St. Louis Public Library on Church Road to discuss the deadly stretch of Riverview in north St. Louis.

During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about the project, schedule, and expected impacts to commuters for the project, and hear concerns from residents along the roadway.

Over the past two years, there have been at least eight fatal crashes on Riverview Boulevard.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, MoDOT plans to reduce traffic on Riverview from three lanes to two and add a median strip and U-turn lanes.