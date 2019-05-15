Nearby neighbor performs CPR on East St. Louis shooting victim

EAST ST. LOUIS – One man was shot overnight in East St. Louis.

The shooting occurred in the Samuel Gompers Homes on North Sixth Street just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses tell Fox 2 News, they heard shots and found the victim shot outside the homes.

A resident at the scene said nearby neighbors performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrive. When paramedics arrived they found a man shot and immediately rushed him to the hospital.

The man’s condition was not clear,  and investigators have no suspects or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

