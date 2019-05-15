Nearby neighbor performs CPR on East St. Louis shooting victim
EAST ST. LOUIS – One man was shot overnight in East St. Louis.
The shooting occurred in the Samuel Gompers Homes on North Sixth Street just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses tell Fox 2 News, they heard shots and found the victim shot outside the homes.
A resident at the scene said nearby neighbors performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrive. When paramedics arrived they found a man shot and immediately rushed him to the hospital.
The man’s condition was not clear, and investigators have no suspects or motive.
The investigation is ongoing.