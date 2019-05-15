How you can get $1,000 to play 50 hours of Fortnite this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer is just around the corner and if you're a gamer looking for some extra cash, we may have just the thing! The Utah-based online company Highspeed internet.com wants to pay someone to play "Fortnite."

Here's the deal:

You must play the video game for at least 50-hours between July 7th and July 31st.

In return, you'll be paid $20 per hour which totals to $1,000 plus you'll get a brand new modem and a year's free internet.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. If you’d like the chance to make an easy $1,000, click here for more details.