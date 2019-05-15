Hair stylist dishes about Blues players visits to Clayton salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. — Several Blues hockey players see the same stylist to cut their hair. As soon as the team landed back in St. Louis Tuesday night, six players went straight to see Kate Clark at Kink Hair in Clayton.

"I've worked 30 hours in the last two days," said Kate Clark.

Kate specifically styles and cleans up Blues players: Jordan Binnington, Vince Dunn, Brayden Scheen, Joel Edmundson, Sammy Blais, Zach Sanford, and Robert Thomas.

"They're wonderful. Robert Thomas is a sweet young man, he's so respectful. They really all are." said Kate Clark.

So who's the funniest? "Sammy Blais. He's hilarious.

Kate Clark says Brayden Scheen is the most talkative and his mom was a hairstylist. She says, "He's very intelligent, reserved. Just a kind person."

Who is the quietest? "Jordan. (laughs) if you can imagine that."

Clark says she recognized Dunn at a barbeque four years ago when he was in town for a rookie camp. She gave him her card and offered a cut.

"He put that card in his wallet for two years. Then called a few years ago get in and get a cut. Since then they have been filtering in and I'm grateful," said Kate Clark.

The players and wives and girlfriends tell Kate they approve of the styles. And as you might expect Kate is a huge fan and the Blues and their families

"I love going to games. I'm lucky to get tipped with tickets, so I'm grateful," said Kate Clark.

Most of the players message me for a cut within hours of needing one. Dunn always gives weeks of notice, which always helps.

"The gentleman are respectful and grateful for the loyalty of the St. Louis fans," said Kate Clark. "Our blues, everyone should know how wonderful the young men are and how grateful they are for our support."

To reserve an appointment with Kate at Kink Hair call 314-721-5465

Kink Hair is currently located at:

14 north Meramec Ave.

St. Louis, Mo. 63105

They will be moving a few streets over in the fall.

Follow Kate Clark on Instagram at kateclarkhairdesign.