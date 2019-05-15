Balloon Glow Kick off at Central Fields in Forest Park

Posted 10:36 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, May 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The count down to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is underway. This year's festivities will be back at the newly renovated Central Field in Forest Park

The Sky`s the Limit sweepstakes is open for nominations starting today and will be accepting entries through June 14th. Winners will receive funding for classroom resources, lunch for 10 and of course, tickets to the VIP tent at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

For more information visit www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com

KPLR 11 and Fox 2 are proud media sponsors of the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.