Balloon Glow Kick off at Central Fields in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The count down to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is underway. This year's festivities will be back at the newly renovated Central Field in Forest Park

The Sky`s the Limit sweepstakes is open for nominations starting today and will be accepting entries through June 14th. Winners will receive funding for classroom resources, lunch for 10 and of course, tickets to the VIP tent at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

For more information visit www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com

KPLR 11 and Fox 2 are proud media sponsors of the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.