Affton woman among dead in Alaska mid-air plane collision

ST. LOUIS - Family, and friends are grieving after authorities confirm that an Affton woman was among six people killed following a mid-air collision between two sightseeing planes in Alaska.

The crash happened Monday but the last bodies weren`t found until Tuesday night.

The vacation of a lifetime turning tragic for many people including the loved ones of 62-year-old Cassie Webb.

“I was in total denial until today, I saw it on the news this morning and they said her name and that`s when it became reality,” said an emotional Angie Gokenbach.

Angie says she and Cassie were close friends.

“I`m going to miss her so much every day,” said Angie.

Cassie and seven of her friends were on a cruise in Ketchikan.

Two sightseeing planes went out for an excursion on Monday.

We`re told Cassie was on board the smaller sightseeing plane which had five people on it, another larger sightseeing plane had 11 people on board.

Authorities say preliminary reports indicate that the larger plane descended onto the smaller plane leading to the crash.

All five people including Cassie on board the smaller plane were killed.

One person died on the larger plane, 10 others were hurt and are recovering.

“You`re just numb. You hear this stuff happening all over. But you never think it`s going to land in your front yard,” said another one of Cassie`s close friends Lisa Perkins.

Lisa and Angie say Cassie was a beautiful person who loved life.

The mother of two now adult children was a lifelong St. Louisan who graduated from Southwest High School.

We`re told Cassie volunteered regularly at the Affton Elks Lodge near her home.

“She was one of the most caring, loving, giving persons I`ve ever met in my whole life,” said Angie.

She added, “I don`t know how we`re going to go on without her.”

An emotional Lisa added about trying to move forward, “We`re all going to need each other. And it`s going to be a long time before we can actually think about processing it and going on.”

One of Cassie`s friends who is also on the trip rescued members of her own family who were hurt in the crash even though she was injured as well.

That woman is a former St. Louis city, police officer.

The NTSB is heading up the investigation.