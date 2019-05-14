× Westbound I-70 closed at Goodfellow after man shot in vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A person was shot in their vehicle on Interstate 70 near the Goodfellow exit.

Police say they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly after 1pm. They say he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Westbound I-70 was shut down while first responders worked to clear the scene. Traffic is backed up in the area.

An ambulance is being sent to the scene to take the man to the hospital for observation.