Third grader hit, killed while waiting for school bus in North Carolina

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 3rd-grade girl was killed when she was hit by a Jeep in Randolph County Monday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Just before 7 a.m., a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed south on Whites Memorial Road.

Two girls were standing on the side of the road in the 1400 block.

Troopers believe that one of the girls, Ayanna Ja'nae Jimenez Crump, ran into the road where she was hit by the Jeep, according to WGHP.

The school bus was about to arrive.

Highway Patrol has not charged the driver, stating that there were no contributing factors and that the driver could not have prevented the collision.

Superintendent Stephen Gainey of the Randolph County School System issued the following statement: