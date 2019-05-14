All clear given after suspicious package shuts down Market Street in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Part of Market Street in downtown St. Louis was shut down Tuesday morning after police received a report of a suspicious package.

The St. Louis Bomb and Arson Squad responded to the KSDK building at 1000 Market Street just after 8 a.m. after the package was discovered at the building's main entrance.

The building was evacuated as authorities cordoned off the area.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the package was addressed to former US Senator Claire McCaskill. There was also heavy tape wrapped around the package and there was an odor coming from the box.

McCaskill joined NBC News as a political analyst in January 2019 after losing her bid for re-election last November. She does not work for KSDK.

Mosby did not say what was inside the package but said its contents were not hazardous.

The bomb squad gave the all clear at 10:50 a.m. and employees were allowed back in the building shortly thereafter.