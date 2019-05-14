× Survey declares St. Louis one of the sexiest American accents

ST. LOUIS – When you think of sexy accents, does the St. Louis dialect immediately spring to mind?

The travel and adventure site Big 7 Travel surveyed its social media audience of 1.5 million people to come up with the 50 most attractive accents in the United States.

And would you believe that St. Louis was ranked ninth, ahead of the “Midwestern” and Californian” accents?

Here’s what Big 7 Travel had to say about our way of talking:

St. Louis, Missouri has some unique features of its own that make it different than the rest of the Midlands. Native speakers swap the ”ar” sound for “or” (as in “farty” for “forty” and “carn” for “corn”), so get ready to make the joke ‘I Farty-Far’ a lot.

The sexiest accent in the country, though, can be found in the Lone Star State, according to the survey.

You can see the Top 10 below and check out the full Top 50 list at BigSevenTravel.com.

10. California

9. St. Louis

8. Philadelphia

7. Hawaii

6. Mississippi

5. Chicago

4. Maine

3. New York

2. Boston

1. Texas