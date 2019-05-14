Student managed bee hives provide sustainable economic opportunity at SIUE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Harvesting honey and making some money. That's what students at the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville are learning when it comes to their beekeeping venture.

Over the last 10 years, students and a professor along with an on-campus club have built 5 beehives on the campus of SIUE. One is located in the middle of the campus, and one is on the roof of the Morris University Center above the restaurant in the building.

It takes a delicate touch to maintain the thousands of bees in each hive. The honey harvested from the hive is used by the restaurant and food service on the campus, which has provided the students with a sustainable ecological opportunity.