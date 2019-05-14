St. Louis police confiscate ATVs, make arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are cracking down on the use of ATVs on city streets. Police recently arrested two people and seized five ATVs.

Many people in the community think this is a step in the right direction, including Ernestine Richardson.

"They ride around here driving crazy, being stupid for real, nothing you can do about it," she said.

Richardson grew up here but she said it is different now and she worries about her grandkids.

Packs of ATVs taking over the streets and Bob Wilson has seen it firsthand.

"They ride up and down on ATVs and on scooters, no helmets, and they don't follow the speed limit. It's a problem," Wilson said.

It all started when Fox 2 spoke with a woman who told us one ATV rider pulled a gun on her at Arsenal and Jefferson and chased her for blocks.

Not even 24 hours after the Fox 2 report aired, a petition came out hoping for change. It now has more than 150 signatures.

"I was one of the first few people to sign it, the first 50 at least, I'm happy to see I'm not the only one who feels this way. It's not fun and games," said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Police are cracking down. Just days after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers would enforce a Missouri statute to prohibit ATVs on city streets, police arrested two riders and towed their ATV.

Police also towed four other ATVs.

"I sincerely hope this stays an issue of priority to the police department. It's not because they are out having a joy ride, they are pulling guns on people, running stop lights at full speed, pursuing people with intent to cause harm. That's not cool," said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Signs are up now enforcing the change and if you are busted you could face a Class C misdemeanor.

