Neighbors, city leaders react to north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS - We are learning new details about a shooting in north St. Louis that left three people dead and another two hurt...one critically.

Both neighbors in the area and city leaders are speaking out.

The shooting is hitting the President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman Lewis Reed hard.

Many are deeply troubled by what happened...one official calling the crime scene horrific.

“What the family is going through right now is beyond comprehension like about loss,” said Reed about the incident.

The shooting happened just before 9pm on Monday night on Shreve near Kossuth in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Five people were shot.

Three were found dead inside of a home; one other was critically hurt; the fifth was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

We`re told the three dead were all related and Reed knows an aunt of all of them.

He also is a close friend with the mother of one of the victims.

“To have that many family members killed in one evening is beyond anything that I thought I`d ever see,” said Reed.

88-year-old Ethel Beck lives next door to where the frightening shooting happened.

She heard one of the shots then noticed a bullet hole in her side door.

Fortunately, she wasn`t hurt.

Ethel told us, “I was looking out and I saw them taking somebody out in a body bag and stuff in a stretcher.”

The shooting happened in what`s known as St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden`s rectangle...an area where Hayden has vowed to crack down on crime.

The area alderman, John Collins-Muhammad, wants more police in the community where this happened.

But he says they have to be officers who understand the neighborhood.

“It`s about the type of officers we have on the streets. We need officers who can build relationships. We need officers who can build coalitions with the community,” said Collins-Muhammad.

We`re told the grandmother of the victims killed, also passed away this morning from a separate medical issue.

The names of those killed haven`t been released yet.

A source tells us the critically hurt person is brain dead and on life support.

So far, no arrests in the case.

