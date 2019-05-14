Laila’s battle inspires the Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 viewers first met Laila Anderson in October 2018. She’d been diagnosed with a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH.

With the help of Be the Match, Laila found a donor and had a bone marrow transplant in January.

This past week, Laila was able to ring the bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital, signifying 100 days since her transplant.

Through her journey, one thing has kept her motivated, and that is her love of the St. Louis Blues.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne updates her story.