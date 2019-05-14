This photo was taken at a dog breeding operation that was listed in the HSUS's 2019 Horrible Hundred report. An underweight dog was one of numerous dogs found in poor condition at Puppy Love Kennel, aka Cory’s Cuties, owned by Cory Mincey in Elkland, MO. The Missouri Department of Agriculture cited the operation for multiple issues, including having underweight dogs, in October 2018 and December 2018, but a USDA inspector did not document any violations at the property even though the USDA visited between the two different problematic state inspections. / MO Department of Agriculture, 2018(MO Department of Agriculture)
Humane Society: Missouri still tops puppy mill list
This photo was taken at a dog breeding operation that was listed in the HSUS's 2019 Horrible Hundred report. An underweight dog was one of numerous dogs found in poor condition at Puppy Love Kennel, aka Cory’s Cuties, owned by Cory Mincey in Elkland, MO. The Missouri Department of Agriculture cited the operation for multiple issues, including having underweight dogs, in October 2018 and December 2018, but a USDA inspector did not document any violations at the property even though the USDA visited between the two different problematic state inspections. / MO Department of Agriculture, 2018(MO Department of Agriculture)
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of the United States has released its seventh annual Horrible Hundred report, a list of 100 problem puppy mills and puppy brokers in the United States.
For the seventh year in a row, the report says Missouri has the largest number of puppy mills (22), followed by Iowa (13), Pennsylvania (12), and Ohio (8).
The HSUS report also says more than a dozen breeders in the report claim an affiliation with the American Kennel Club, including Patchwork Kennel in Missouri.
The Horrible Hundred report is published annually to highlight what the Humane Society of the United States says are humane concerns at puppy mills and the federal government’s failure to enforce the Animal Welfare Act.
After the May 2018 Horrible Hundred report, some dealers appeared to close permanently, including Samples Creek Kennel in Missouri.