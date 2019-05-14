× Humane Society: Missouri still tops puppy mill list

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of the United States has released its seventh annual Horrible Hundred report, a list of 100 problem puppy mills and puppy brokers in the United States.

For the seventh year in a row, the report says Missouri has the largest number of puppy mills (22), followed by Iowa (13), Pennsylvania (12), and Ohio (8).

The HSUS report also says more than a dozen breeders in the report claim an affiliation with the American Kennel Club, including Patchwork Kennel in Missouri.

The Horrible Hundred report is published annually to highlight what the Humane Society of the United States says are humane concerns at puppy mills and the federal government’s failure to enforce the Animal Welfare Act.

After the May 2018 Horrible Hundred report, some dealers appeared to close permanently, including Samples Creek Kennel in Missouri.

To read the full report, visit https://www.humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred