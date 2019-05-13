Woman beaten to death with Bird scooter in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police in Southern California are looking for a person who beat a woman to death using a scooter Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Obispo Avenue in Long Beach, Shaunna Dandoy, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department, told KTLA.

The victim was walking east toward Obsipo Avenue and 64th Street when a person, described only as a black male, began physically assaulting her.

A bystander tried to intervene, but the assailant grabbed what was described as an electric Bird scooter and used it to continue attacking the victim, according to KCBS..

The attacker then ran way from the scene and was last seen heading west.

Long Beach firefighters responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

Bird sent this statement to KCBS:

“We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and her family. We will work with local law enforcement to help with the investigation into this tragedy.”

This is a developing story.