Victim in Penrose shooting dies; suspect in custody

Posted 11:11 am, May 13, 2019, by

Rodney Roberson

ST. LOUIS – A man critically wounded in a shooting last week in the Penrose neighborhood succumbed to his injuries and the gunman will likely face new charges as a result.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday, May 8 just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue. Police found 48-year-old Christopher Tallie had been shot several times. He was barely conscious and rushed to a local hospital.

Police learned that Tallie died Friday, May 10.

The day prior, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 23-year-old Rodney Roberson for the shooting.

Roberson was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 9, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

