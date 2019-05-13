× Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 seriously injured in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a shooting that has left 3 males victims dead. The shooting happened just before 9 pm in the 4000 block of Shreve Avenue in north St. Louis in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police say 3 of the victims died at the scene, while 2 are in serious condition.

EMS crews have been dispatched the scene to transport patients in need of urgent care to the hospital.

Police on the scene and have cordoned off the area.