Saint Louis Zoo Party for Mama Orangutan ‘Merah’

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis zoo is gearing up for a special birthday celebration. Their female Orangutan Merah turns 50- years- old Monday!

The big party for zoo visitors will be June 1 starting at 9: 30 a.m.

Merah was born on May 13, 1969, at a zoo in the Netherlands, and made her way to St. Louis in 1992 from the Miami Metro Zoo. Merah lives in the “Fragile Forest” at the zoo with daughters Rubih and Ginger and Ginger’s father Cinta.

Merah is an excellent mother, according to the great ape care staff. Orangutan infants have a lot to learn from their mothers and are dependent upon them for up to 6 to 8 years.

Orangutans are on the endangered species list because of an alarming rate of habitat loss.

For more information visit www.stlzoo.org