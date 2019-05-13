Vehicle strikes fire truck, crashes into south St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS – One person was arrested and another remains at large after crashing into a residential building in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened just after 10:45 a.m.

St. Louis County police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car but the vehicle took off. County police briefly followed the car but called off their pursuit of the vehicle. However, the vehicle car then struck a fire truck and smashed into a two-story building at the corner of Marceau Street and S. Broadway.

One man was inside the residence at the time of the crash. He suffered a minor knee injury.

Woodling said the suspect in custody was taken to a hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

