× Missouri enforce Wednesday deadline to suggest marijuana rules

ST. LOUIS – Time is running out to weigh in on rules and regulations for Medical Marijuana in Missouri.

The “Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services” is asking the public for their suggestions. The draft of rules is online available for the public to read and submit feedback but the deadline to do so is Wednesday, May 15.

The rules will be finalized by June 4 and business hopefuls can also start filling out applications on that day.

DSS also announced Friday that it would license up to 10 medical marijuana testing facilities; state law requires at least two testing facilities.

Missouri will approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses — 24 dispensaries for each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.