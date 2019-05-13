Man gunned down outside north St. Louis County supermarket

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 34-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night while standing outside a Country Club Hills supermarket in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 8:55 p.m. at Mally Supermarket in the 7400 block of W. Florissant Road.

Police said the victim, identified as Kevin Smith, was standing outside the store when a suspect approached and shot him. Smith was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also claim a reward all while remaining anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

