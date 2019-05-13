× Emergency shutdown may cause change in taste of Jefferson County water

FESTUS, Mo. – There may be a slight difference in taste to the water coming from taps in several Jefferson County towns. An alert posted by the city of Festus says that there was an emergency shutdown at the Jefferson County Water Authority.

The city of Festus is currently using their wells to provide water to people living there.

Festus says that residents may notice a slight taste difference. People living within the city limits are encouraged to call the water department at 636-937-6646 if there is a change in clarity.

It is not clear what prompted the shutdown. The Jefferson County Water Authority is currently working to repair the issue, but no restart date has been given.