Suspect charged after O'Fallon woman is fatally shot

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police responded to the 200 block of Casalon Parkway on Saturday night for a 911 call involving a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found 29-year-old Catherine Rhodes had been shot. Officers and medics rendered aid to Rhodes but she died.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jamal A. Rhodes, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and felony possession of a firearm.

Rhodes is being held with a $500,000 bond.

More information will be released as it becomes available.