MoDOT to do emergency road repairs that will impact Monday morning commutes
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have press conference Sunday night at 7 pm to discuss emergency road repairs that will affect Monday morning commutes for drivers.
MoDOT will be discussing two items:
- A grate failure on westbound l-44 at Grand that has restricted traffic to one lane
- Bridge repair to I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge that has completely closed westbound traffic
More details on detours will be posted when they become available.