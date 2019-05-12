MoDOT to do emergency road repairs that will impact Monday morning commutes

Posted 6:05 pm, May 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have press conference Sunday night at 7 pm to discuss emergency road repairs that will affect Monday morning commutes for drivers.

MoDOT will be discussing two items:

  1. A grate failure on westbound l-44 at Grand that has restricted traffic to one lane
  2. Bridge repair to I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge that has completely closed westbound traffic

More details on detours will be posted when they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.