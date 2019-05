Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many have big plans to celebrate mom, but they’re having to make some last-minute adjustments because of the weather.

Restaurants are also having to readjust. Wild Flower Restaurant in the Central West End is pulling some tables off their patio for those who want shelter from the elements.

Many say they’ll do whatever they need to do to make it work. It’s all in the name of celebrating mom.