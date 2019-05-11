× Police investigating fatal accident at I-270 and Lindbergh

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that occurred Saturday afternoon just after 3 pm at Lindbergh and I-270. The accident involved a full-sized RV and a pickup.

Authorities shut down the interstate’s eastbound lanes while an accident reconstruction team conducted an investigation.

One person was killed in the accident and at least one other person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.