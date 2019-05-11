Mother gets surprise visit from daughter she gave up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A North County Mother gets a surprise this Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday, she met a daughter she gave up for adoption 28-years ago.

The mother, LaVonda Scott from Jennings was reunited with her daughter, Shonetta Scott who was adopted and renamed Ariel Howard.

It was an emotional reunion for mother and daughter.

Arial now lives in Fairbanks Alaska. She says she found her birth mother via Facebook.

She flew in Saturday morning to surprise her mom on this Mother's Day weekend.

She has more relatives to meet, her mother has three other adult children.