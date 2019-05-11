‘Girls on the Run’ is in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Girls on the Run St. Louis bi-annual 5k race is the largest timed 5k in Missouri and the 10th largest in the United States.

The race was held at Soldiers' Memorial on Saturday morning and more than 8,000 girls participated in the run.

About 3,600 elementary and middle-school aged girls from the bi-state area ran alongside family and friends for 3.1 miles throughout downtown St. Louis.

This year, more than 80 percent of girls participating in the Girls on the Run program will receive full or partial scholarships totaling nearly $389,000. More than 6,000 girls are expected to participate in two sessions this year. They hail from over 130 schools and community sites from across 23 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

Girls on the Run St. Louis is a non-profit program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade, a critical time in girls' self development. Its mission is to empower girls for a lifetime of healthy living.

The innovative program combines training for a celebratory 5k event with interactive lessons that combine self esteem enhancing lessons with uplifting workouts aimed to develop the whole girl- physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.

For more information on Girls the Run, visit: girlsontherun.org